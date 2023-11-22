Pumpkin-flavored cocktails to sip on during the holidays

Thanksgiving is here, and instead of eating your dessert how about drinking it?

Nate Blury from DrinkGR shares recipes for delicious dessert cocktails to be enjoyed with your family and friends!

Pumpkin Pie Martini



1.5 oz vanilla vodka

1 oz spiced rum

1 oz Domaine de Canton

2 tbsp pumpkin puree

2 tbsp white sugar

1 tsp ground pumpkin pie spice

1 cup marshmallow cream or whipped cream, for garnish

Add vodka, rum, Domaine de Canton & pumpkin puree into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well combined. Rim a martini glass with mixed sugar & pumpkin pie spice. Double-strain the martini into the glass and top with marshmallow cream or whipped cream.

Bourbon Pumpkin Smash



1 oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup

2 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

.25 oz lemon juice

4 oz soda water

Lemon wedges

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add pumpkin spice syrup, bourbon, and lemon juice for the cocktail. Shake well. Strain into a rock glass with ice. Top with soda water.

PSM (Pumpkin Spice Margarita)



1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

.75 oz lime juice

2 Tbsp pumpkin puree

1 Tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 Tbsp honey

Add all ingredients to a shaker, add ice, and shake. Fine strain over ice into a glass. Finish with a cinnamon stick

For more drink recipes and fun events in Grand Rapids, join DrinkGR.