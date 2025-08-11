Pull for Progress: Lakeview Fire Truck Pull event returns for "Curing Kids Cancer"

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — It's a powerful event that combines strength, community, and heart—all for a critical cause. The second annual Lakeview Fire Truck Pull for Kids and Cancer is happening on Saturday, August 23!

The event, a collaboration with Curing Kids Cancer, is a fundraiser where teams of ten adults or twelve youths compete to pull a 14,000-pound fire truck 50 feet in the fastest time. Each team pulls on behalf of a child affected by childhood cancer, and they are encouraged to dress up in costumes that represent the child they are honoring.

Watch our interview with Madalynn Opper, a guest ambassador for the event, as she shares her personal and powerful connection to the cause. This year's event is being held in memory of her late daughter, River Lou Opper.