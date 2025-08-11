Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Pull for Progress: Lakeview Fire Truck Pull event returns for "Curing Kids Cancer"

Teams will pull a 14,000-pound fire truck to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and honor local children
Curing Kids Cancer Lakeview Fire Truck Pull
Posted

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — It's a powerful event that combines strength, community, and heart—all for a critical cause. The second annual Lakeview Fire Truck Pull for Kids and Cancer is happening on Saturday, August 23!

The event, a collaboration with Curing Kids Cancer, is a fundraiser where teams of ten adults or twelve youths compete to pull a 14,000-pound fire truck 50 feet in the fastest time. Each team pulls on behalf of a child affected by childhood cancer, and they are encouraged to dress up in costumes that represent the child they are honoring.

Watch our interview with Madalynn Opper, a guest ambassador for the event, as she shares her personal and powerful connection to the cause. This year's event is being held in memory of her late daughter, River Lou Opper.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter