Psychic & Holistic Expo coming to DeVos Place on Nov. 9 and 10

Enjoy a day with psychics, mediums, healers, and more as Rock Your World Events is bringing another expo to DeVos Place on November 9 and 10.

At the Psychic and Holistic Expo, meet with psychics, mediums, astrology charts, healers, body workers, aura photography, crystals, holistic products, and various vendors.

Susan Harvey, a woman with 30 years in the industry and the driving force behind the expo, shows off some of the crystals and other items people will find at the expo this weekend.

The event will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15.

See a complete list of vendors by visiting rywevents.com.

