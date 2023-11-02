Psychic and Holistic Expo coming to DeVos Place Nov. 11 & 12

A two-day event is coming to Grand Rapids that promises to rock your world. Psychics, mediums, bodyworkers, and more will be congregating at DeVos Place at the Psychic and Holistic Expo.

A wide assortment of vendors will feature products and services such as psychic and mediumship readings, energy healings, aura photography, crystals, metaphysical and holistic products, and more. Plus, there will be free lectures and inexpensive one-on-one meetings with psychics and healers.

The Rock Your World crystal marketplace will offer over 200 different gems, geodes, and minerals from Earth and even cosmic crystal moldavite from outer space. Kids and adults alike will be captivated by the selection, which can be used for metaphysical healing, meditation, jewelry making, or appreciated for their natural beauty.

The Psychic and Holistic Expo will take place on November 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General admission is $14 and children 12 and under enter for free.