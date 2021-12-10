Protect your home's water supply with JMCC's MR5 Whole House Water Filter

There is a growing public awareness of severe and dangerous chemicals in water supplies across the United States. The worst is called PFAS “forever chemicals," which can be found not only in kitchen tap water but can enter the body through the laundry or even in the daily shower.

JMCC Water Filters has spent the past 20 years helping customers prevent these chemicals from entering their bodies thanks to an extensive line of water filtration products for home and industry.

Their most popular product is the MR5 Whole House Water Filter. This model is specifically designed for the average US Household to not only remove PFAS chemicals to safe levels but thousands of other industrial toxins, pharmaceuticals, chlorine, fluoride, as well as naturally occurring toxins such as Arsenic. It also removes gasses and odor from the water, allowing the natural minerals to pass in the water which are necessary for good health.

The MR5 can be easily installed in a few hours in any house by the homeowner or a plumber. It goes in your water line where the municipal or well water line enters the home, filtering the water coming out of any faucet in the house.

Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers can get a discount when ordering the MR5 filter by applying the coupon code: FOX17. The code provides 10 percent off plus free shipping.

Order Online at jmccwaterfilters.com, or call (612)-232-6651. They can also be found on Facebook.

This segment is sponsored by JMCC Water Filters.