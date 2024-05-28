Protect your feet from yardwork mishaps with Wolverine & Cat Footwear

Tis the season of yard work, outdoor projects, and giving home space some curb appeal. Along with the right tools, people need the right clothes and footwear for the job.

Cat Footwear and Wolverine Boots will provide protection for those working feet, not to mention make them look good! Alycia McKellar, public relations manager for both brands, stops by the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to show off the footwear they offer for both men and women this summer.

Learn more by visiting catfootwear.com and wolverine.com.

