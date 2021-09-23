Protect and rejuvenate your skin from the elements at SkinLab by Plastic Surgery Associates

Skin is always exposed to environmental elements like hot, sunny days of summer or cold, brisk winds of winter. Protect skin and keep it healthy thanks to treatments from the SkinLab by Plastic Surgery Associates.

Bryan Brooks, an injection and skincare specialist, shares how their treatment methods help people get the vibrant glow back in their skin.

SkinLab by Plastic Surgery Associates is located at 1966 Breton Road SE in Grand Rapids.

To learn more and schedule an appointment, call (616)-888-3101 or visit them online at psa-gr.com/skinlab.

