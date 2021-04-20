Proper pruning techniques for trees and bushes

One of the easiest ways to maintain a healthy landscape is by pruning the trees and plants.

Everett's Gardens says when pruning trees or bushes, the first thing to do is look for dead, diseased, and damaged branches. Cut the branch to the point where there's new growth coming in, so it will promote more flowers and allow for more growth in the spring.

When cutting a branch back to the bud, it'll promote more branching. When cutting back to the branch, the angle it's cut at will redirect its growth.

