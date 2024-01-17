Professional Bull Riders are charging into Van Andel Arena on Jan. 19 & 20

It's called the toughest sport on dirt, where men take on a 2,000-pound bull in an eight-second duel. The PBR- professional bull riders- brings so much excitement to its fans and is charging into Grand Rapids this weekend.

Come see the Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour, featuring some of the sport’s most exciting young bull riders. The Fox 17 Morning Mix had a chance to speak with Keith Hall, one of the bull riders making an appearance in the arena, about his career and how he got into this exciting sport.

PBR Grand Rapids will take place on January 19 & 20 at 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets and learn more at pbr.grandrapidsrodeo.com.