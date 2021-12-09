Priority Health shares what you should consider when shopping for a health plan

It's that time of year to start looking at healthcare options and pick benefits that work best for you and your family in 2022.

Carrie Kincaid from Priority Health discusses what people should consider when shopping for a health plan during open enrollment.

Kincaid says when shopping for a healthcare plan, it's important to check for subsidies, consider your family’s medical needs, check the network, and predicted healthcare costs in the new year.

Also, consider a plan that fits your lifestyle such as a virtual-first, or one with unique travel benefits.

The final deadline to register is December 15 in order to receive benefits on January 1, 2022.

Get started by heading to healthcare.gov or speak with a Priority Health representative via priorityhealth.com.