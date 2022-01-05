Priority Health shares ways you can prioritize your health in 2022

You might be one of the many thinking about a new year's resolution or life goals. One of the most important ones is to prioritize our health and well-being in 2022.

Get away from setting unrealistic ones and work on a few simple, easy things that you can do to be healthier and happier in the coming year. Tom Spring, Director of Wellbeing and Health Engagement at Priority Health, shares advice and tips on how to accomplish these goals.

First, it's important to set resolutions that are attainable. Many of us set unrealistic goals to accomplish in terms of diet and weight loss. Start with small goals like losing 10 pounds or start eating 2 servings of vegetables a day, and these small changes will help achieve big goals.

It's also a good idea to connect with your healthcare provider to talk about your health goals. Many doctors and other health care professionals provide more than just in-person check-ups, they can do a health care assessment to see where you are physically and mentally compared to where you want to be.

With small lifestyle changes, impossible health and fitness resolutions can be easy to achieve.

