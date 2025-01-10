Preventing Senior Isolation: How to help your senior loved ones avoid depression

During the holidays, seniors experience a flurry of activity and companionship, but when January hits, decorations come down, families return to their routines, it gets quiet and seniors feel isolated.

Traysi White and Alicia Jackson from Kalamazoo's Right at Home discuss tips to help your senior loved ones avoid depression.



Use tech - bridge the gap for family members near and far with video calls, social media and interactive online games

Schedule regular activities - look into local senior center programming to get involved with like crafts and cards

Volunteer - Not only does it combat loneliness but volunteering also helps seniors feel connected and purposeful. For example, an avid reader can volunteer at their local library .

Plan regular visits - family should go out of their way to text or call seniors and try to visit in person as often as possible (also gives them something to look forward to)

Watch for signs of depression - check for changes in appetite, sleep or general disinterest in life

Local resources to help keep seniors engaged and active

Learn more by visiting rightathome.net/kalamazoo.

