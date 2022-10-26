Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Prevent cavities this Halloween with dental hygiene tips from Robinson Dental

Do's and Don'ts of Halloween Candy
Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 11:50:35-04

Wonder why jack-o-lanterns only have a couple of teeth? It's because they ate too much candy. Jokes aside, a huge stash of sugary candy can really increase tooth decay if the proper precautions aren't taken with dental hygiene.

Dr. Ardwan Meshaal from Robinson Dental shares some tips and tricks- no treats- to keep kids' and adults' teeth healthy and free of cavities this Halloween season.

Discover a Robinson Dental location near you or schedule an appointment at robinsondental.com.

Sponsored by Robinson Dental.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered