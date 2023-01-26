"Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder" exhibit opens at the GRAM on Feb. 11

Photos tell amazing stories, capturing emotion, history, people, and places. The Grand Rapids Art Museum will be showing the works of some of the most beloved and influential photographers up close in a brand new exhibit, Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder.

Presence will showcase some of the most beloved and influential photographers of the 20th century, including Berenice Abbott, Diane Arbus, Richard Avedon, Margaret Bourke-White, Danny Lyon, Sally Mann, Gordon Parks, and James Van Der Zee.

The exhibition also includes photographs by critical contributors to the medium’s history, such as Irving Bennett Ellis, Graciela Iturbide, Lotte Jacobi, and Alma Lavenson.

The GRAM will also be hosting a few events to coordinate with the photographs on display.

On February 9, enjoy A Conversation with Judy Glickman Lauder for a lively discussion with Judy Glickman Lauder exploring her extraordinary life as a photographer, collector, and humanitarian.

Then the day before the opening of the exhibit on February 10, gather for the Exhibition Luncheon: The Presence of Women in Photography. For $25, enjoy a boxed lunch from Nonna’s Pantry and a moderated panel discussion led by GRAM Associate Curator Jennifer Wcisel. Panelists will discuss the role of women in photography through the unique lens of the Presence exhibition.

Museum members can get a sneak peek at the exhibit early at the Member Exhibition Opening on February 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. The evening will be accompanied by hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Presence: The Photography Collection of Judy Glickman Lauder will be on display from February 11 – April 29.

Admission is free on Meijer Free Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Learn more about this exhibit and more by visiting artmuseumgr.org.