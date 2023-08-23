Prepare for the school year & have fun at GR Foodie Fest's Back To School Bash

Grand Rapids Foodie Fest and Meaning in Colors are hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 27 to help prepare kids for the upcoming school year.

The Back to School Bash is an annual community-wide event to kick off the new school year. Their goal is to help prepare 250 students in Grand Rapids Public Schools to begin the upcoming school year with free backpacks and school supplies while having fun interactive activities.

The event will take place at Lincoln Park in Grand Rapids from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To send a donation or register for school supplies, visit grandrapidsfoodiefest.com.