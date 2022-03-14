Prep your cabin for summer at the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show

With summer just a few months away, Michiganders are prepping their cottages for lakefront living. Those who eat, breathe, and live the cottage lifestyle can discover the latest trends and designs to update their summer home at the upcoming Cottage and Lakefront Lifestyle Show.

The show will cover every aspect of life on the water, with dozens of booths featuring cottage and lakefront home builders, realtors, seawalls, docks, and lifts, indoor and outdoor cottage-style furnishings, security systems, landscapers, cottage maintenance and service companies, and improvement and remodeling companies.

There will also be opportunities to explore everything a person needs to have fun on the water, featuring the latest in motor, paddle, and tow sports.

An entire cabin built by Brookside Cabins will even be on the show floor, where attendees can tour the inside of their future home away from home.

On the seminar stage, guests can listen to experts on topics including rentals, succession planning, searching for a vacation home, making a beach brunch, cottage decor tips, and more.

The Cottage and Lakefront Living Show will take place on the following dates and times:

Friday, March 25 | Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 27 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Advance online opening day tickets cost $10. Starting March 24, tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids, and children under 5 get in for free.

For an event schedule or to learn more, visit showspan.com/clg.