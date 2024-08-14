Prehistoric creatures are roaming John Ball Zoo at Dino Adventures exhibit

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

There are some very special prehistoric guests visiting the John Ball Zoo for the remaining season during Dino Adventures.

More than 20 life-size robotic dinosaurs will display real behaviors, such as mothering, feeding, preying, and more. These large and scientifically accurate dinosaurs that can move and make noise will be on display for all Zoo visitors.

The new exhibit will be in the entryway and Forest Realm sections of the zoo, uncovering how the traits of prehistoric dinosaurs have influenced the animals seen today.

Dino Adventures will be on display now through November 15.

“Dino Adventures” is included with the cost of a daily Zoo ticket. Tickets can be purchased online.

