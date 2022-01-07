Pour-d, a brand new tea bar & art gallery opening in Rockford January 17

A brand new tea bar, gallery, and art studio is opening in Rockford.

Located at 39 Courtland Street, Pour-d is a space designed for people to express themselves, as well as a place to gather and explore creativity together.

There are three main spaces inside Pour-d: the studio, the gallery, and the bar.

The studio is an inclusive space that lets creativity shine, allowing people to take art classes, learn a new craft, or host a creative birthday gathering for all ages and skill levels.

The Gallery at Pour-d exhibits artwork from a diverse group of established and emerging artists. It provides the community with opportunities for direct involvement and exchange with the visual arts. It will also host a variety of programs in support of the exhibitions, including lectures, performances, readings, and workshops.

The Tea Bar brings a new experience to West Michigan offering a contemporary alternative to the traditional coffee shop. Nestled inside the Pour-d gallery, the tea bar is a place to have the traditional cup of tea, or try a new blend created by their in-house tea experts.

Pour-d will open to the public on January 17 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To learn more, visit pour-d.com.