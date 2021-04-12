Postcards From Paradise boutique offers travel-inspired designs for the adventurer

Travel abroad without ever leaving Holland at a new, adorable boutique, Postcards From Paradise.

The store name, Postcards From Paradise comes from the shop owner's life experience traveling. Katy Heston and her husband lived abroad in Europe and enjoyed spending their off time traveling to places like the Amalfi Coast, The French Riviera, and the Greek Isles.

She created a store that can transport people to a completely different place without leaving West Michigan. The store has different themes for the fitting rooms and design/decor accents that are reminiscent of her time traveling through Europe.

Postcards From Paradise carries a special brand of clothing called Lilly Pulitzer. The brand brings people together from all over the world with a mutual love of bright clothing and a resort lifestyle. There's even a style for pets too.

Postcards from Paradise is located on 12 West 8th Street Suite 100 in Holland.

Start window shopping online at postcardsfromparadise.com or follow the store on Facebook and Instagram.