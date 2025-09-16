Positive Options Celebrates 25 Years in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — For 25 years, Positive Options has been a safe place for anyone facing an unplanned pregnancy. Guided by the mission “for your choice, health, and future,” the organization offers free pregnancy testing, early ultrasounds, caring conversations about all pregnancy options, and support for both mothers and fathers. Families also receive prenatal and parenting education, connections to local resources, and compassionate healing for those who’ve experienced abortion.

Since the Grand Haven center opened in 2000, more than 17,000 client visits have taken place, including nearly 3,000 pregnancy tests and 700 ultrasounds. Many clients describe the atmosphere as calm and supportive, praising the staff for their kindness, expertise, and ability to make them feel safe. One mother recalls arriving scared and uncertain, convinced abortion was her only option. At Positive Options, she found encouragement and hope. She chose to carry her pregnancy, and today her daughter is 13—the light of her life.

This year marks a milestone: 25 years of serving Grand Haven and the surrounding communities of Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. To celebrate, Positive Options will host a ribbon cutting and open house on September 25, along with a downtown scavenger hunt on October 4 during Chow Down Centertown. Everyone is invited to join in the celebration.

As the organization looks ahead, its commitment remains the same: to walk alongside families before, during, and after a pregnancy decision—continuing to love people to life for the next 25 years.

For details on the anniversary events, visit Positive Options on Facebook or Instagram.