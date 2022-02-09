Portage Central High School presents, "Anastasia"

No need to travel all the way to New York City's Great White Way to catch the Broadway hit, Anastasia. Just head to Portage Central High School where students are gearing up for their opening weekend.

Based on the beloved animated movie from 20th Century Fox, Anastasia dives into one of history’s biggest unanswered questions: what happened to Grand Duchess Anastasia Romanov?

Set during the Russian revolution, Anya, an orphan with amnesia, is on a quest to rediscover her past. With help from dashing conman, Dmitry, and an ex-aristocrat, Vlad Popov, they all travel from St. Petersburg to Paris to start her journey of self-discovery. However, the men take her with the intention of conning the only remaining Romanov, Dowager Empress Marie, into believing that Anya is the lost Anastasia.

Including classic songs from the motion picture like “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December”, Anastasia explores one determined girl’s journey to find home, love, and family as she discovers who she was and embraces who she is meant to be.

Show dates and times are February 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m. There are additional shows on February 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for children and students and $18 for adults.

To purchase tickets, visit pctheatrearts.org or call their Box Office at (269)-323-5270.