Pop-Up Drive-In movies return to Celebration Cinema

Spring Break fun can be found at the cinema, Celebration Cinema to be exact! Among the activities, people can enjoy is the return of the Pop-Up Drive-In Cinema!

Celebration Cinema’s Pop-Up Drive-Ins are comprised of large shipping containers elevated and stacked on top of each other to form giant screens. Taking place in the Celebration Cinema parking log, cars can spread out and listen to the movie through an FM radio signal.

Movies currently playing are Godzilla vs. Kong and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Tickets can be purchased on-site, or at the Celebration Cinema website for the proximate theatre.