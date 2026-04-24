Pop, Stop, Shop Makers Mart supports Muskegon's young entrepreneurs

The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore is inviting the community to support the organization's Young Entrepreneurs Club by shopping the Pop, Stop, Shop market. The event will be this Saturday, April 25 from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Bob and Merle Scolnik Clubhouse in Muskegon.

During the shopping event, local makers and young entrepreneurs will sell their handmade products and goods. The market helps support teens build real-world skills while engaging with members of the community. The event is free to attend as a shopper.

Clubhouse Teen Center Site Supervisor Laura Nichols and Teen Center Members and young entrepreneurs Ny’ana Scott and David Nguyen visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event and show off some of their works you can find at the market!

The Bob and Merle Scolnik Clubhouse is located at 900 W. Western Ave.

Visit bgclubmuskegon.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook for event updates.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok