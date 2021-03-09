"Pooch approved" hotel opening in downtown Grand Rapids

People often avoid extended traveling times because of their pets, but now there's a hotel in Grand Rapids that will let them bring the furry friends along!

Morton Hotel is a new hotel opening in the downtown area that's "pooch approved," meaning dogs are welcome in the hotel and even have accommodations specifically for dogs.

The hotel consists of 25 residential-style rooms ranging from studios to two-bedroom penthouses. All rooms are complete with fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, and living space.

The property is dog-centric, complete with an indoor pet play and relief area, with no additional pet fees or weight restrictions.

The residential-style service model also includes modified front desk hours, self-check-in and check out using unique pin codes for entry into the hotel, and more.

Reservations begin on Monday, March 15, and can be made by visiting mortonhotelgr.com.

Morton Hotel is located at 55 Ionia Ave NW, Grand Rapids.

Any questions or requests can be made at request@mortonhotelgr.com or call 616-776-3400.