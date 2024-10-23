Pollack Peacebuilding Systems aims to create happier work environments through conflict resolution

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Heading into work shouldn't feel like heading into a battlefield, but there are plenty of workplaces with conflicts and a communication breakdown.

Pollack Peacebuilding Systems, created by Dr. Jeremy Pollack, aims to create happier work environments. Their mission is to bring more peace and understanding into the world between individuals within a company.

Dr. Pollock joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain how Pollack Peacebuilding Systems' conflict experts strive to improve relationships, create happier living and work environments, and make the world a better place to inhabit.

Learn more by visiting pollackpeacebuilding.com.

