Political Determinants of Health Inequities, a virtual seminar by Spectrum Health

When it comes to public health, everyone should have equal and fair access to the services and materials needed to maintain it. However, political decisions and public policy often create conditions that harm the nation's health and create health inequities.

Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting a virtual event on November 17 for the Community Grand Rounds initiative, fostering new ways of thinking in the community and consider how to partner, build capacity, and create the change required to make the U.S. what it could be: the healthiest nation in the world.

CGR is an effort to raise awareness and address the impact of racism on health and health equity. The goal is to inform and to set the stage for further discussions and actions leading to improved health outcomes across the population served by Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Launched in 2018, Community Grand Rounds is a collaborative effort between Spectrum Health Lakeland and Berrien Community Foundation that hosts local and nationally recognized speakers who discuss the issues of health equity and population health. CGR events are designed for professionals in medicine, allied health fields, social workers, as well as government leaders and community members.

Wednesday's event features keynote speaker, Daniel Dawes, JD. Daniel Dawes, JD, is a nationally respected health policy expert, author, and executive director of Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine. During the presentation, Dawes will explain how political decisions and public policy often create conditions that harm our nation’s health. He will also reveal how such decisions and policies have resulted in many conditions that create health inequities such as polluted water and air, insufficient and unreliable transportation, unsafe and declining neighborhoods, unhealthy foods, low incomes.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 17 from 2-3:15 p.m.

Learn more about the event and register at spectrumhealthlakeland.org/cgr.

Medical Moment is sponsored by Spectrum Health.