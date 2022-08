The Polish Heritage Society of Grand Rapids is hosting its annual Polish Festival at Calder Plaza this weekend.

The festival is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year and an opportunity to spread polish culture and traditions to all of West Michigan through food, music, and vendors.

The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Find a complete schedule of events by visiting PolishHeritageSociety.com.