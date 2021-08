All are welcome to enjoy a weekend of Polish food, culture, music, and so much more at the Polish Festival!

Taking place in Calder Plaza on August 27-29, the plaza will be filled with food vendors from across Grand Rapids, entertainment, and more.

The festival will take place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

For a complete entertainment schedule, click here.

Learn more at polishheritagesociety.com.