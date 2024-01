The snow is starting to pile up, which means shoveling or plowing it out of the way. However, for those who aren't able to physically shovel, out of town, or simply don't feel like doing it, there's an app for that.

Plows and Mowz is an app that will send someone to help maintain those outdoor maintenance projects. App users can schedule a day and time to have their driveway plowed, and someone will arrive to get the job done. The worker will even send a picture of the completed job.