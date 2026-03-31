Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry celebrates ten years of helping pet owners

Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry has been working to keep pets with their families at home for almost ten years. The pantry provides food and pet supplies free of charge during their Distribution Days held every other Saturday, ensuring that pet owners do not have to surrender an animal due to financial circumstances. Additionally, the organization has been partnering with other local animal welfare organizations to offer discounts towards vaccinations, microchipping, and spay/neuter procedures.

Covering the cost of these endeavors is thanks to the annual Pets Are Family fundraiser, where all proceeds go to the pantry to continue the work they provide. This year's event will be held Friday, April 3 at the Embassy Suites in Grand Rapids from 6 to 9:30 P.M.

Themed "Mardi Paws", the event will feature hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, silent auction, raffle, and drag show. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased on Zeffy.

Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry Founder and President Rachel Jensen and Pets Are Family Fundraiser event co-chair Stephanie Black visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry is located at 1035 Godfrey Ave SW Suite A in Grand Rapids. You can also visit them at pleasantheartspetfoodpantry.org for more information, including Distribution Day sign up.

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