Places to explore in Pure Michigan this spring

Spring has sprung in the Midwest, and with the warmer temperatures, greener grass, and sunny days, it's the perfect opportunity to explore what Michigan's great outdoors has to offer.

From festivals to beautiful farms and gardens, there are plenty of locations to choose from for a weekend getaway or a road trip:

Indigo Lavender Farms in Imlay City

Stretching across 26 acres, Indigo Lavender Farms is home to more than 14,000+ lavender plants, a farm store, greenhouse, garden, chicken coop, wetlands, and more. The sight of lavender growing out in the open air is one many travel to for photoshoots that provide memories that will last a lifetime.

Fernwood Botanical in Niles

A favorite of all who love nature—flora, and fauna, Fernwood Botanical Garden is situated on the St. Joseph River in Niles near Buchanan in picturesque Berrien County. Fernwood is only minutes from South Bend, Indiana, and Southwestern Michigan’s famous wine country and shore communities. Fernwood comprises 105 acres and protects at least 10 ecosystems and is a birder’s paradise.

Tulip Time in Holland

Since 1929, the city of Holland has blossomed with literally hundreds of thousands of tulips. This year's festival is May 1 through 9 and is a celebration with so much more than tulips...with entertainment and other activities, all outside with safety precautions taken.

Mackinac Island Lilac Festival

June 4 through 13 the Lilac Festival will kick off summer on the Island. Festivities for the 10-day festival include the coronation of the Lilac Festival Queen and Court, Lilac Festival Run/Walk, Mackin-Paws Dog Celebration, the Lilac Festival Grand Stationary Parade, and much more. Check the Island site for the most up-to-date COVID-19 policies.

If any of the above is of interest, please let me know and we can provide photos or arrange interviews with travel experts across the state to speak with you about spring travel.

Pure Michigan is proud to help Michigan businesses and travelers stay safe by implementing the Pure Michigan Pledge. For information on the Pure Michigan Pledge and trip planning, go to michigan.org/puremichiganpledge.