Piper's Palace raising funds to build a "palace" for their rescue cats

The non-profit cat rescue in Holland known as Piper's Palace is working to raise money to build their own "palace" for kittens and cats in need of homes.

Piper's Palace wants to build a barn as a safe space for their cats and kittens they can't put into foster care, as well as a place for the community to come and spend time with the animals without the pressure of adoption. Instead of kennels, the cats will have rooms to live and play in.

They are also looking to start a pet food distribution center within the barn to help the community in times of need.

Piper's Palace is currently searching for land to build on, but the location will be in the Holland/Zeeland area.

Piper's Palace's goal is to raise $20,000 each quarter in 2022 in order to reach the overall amount. The project will cost approximately $200,000 and take up to two years to complete.

Once this milestone is met and the project is complete, Piper's Palace hopes to start raising funds for a community vet clinic by 2030.

To donate, click here.

To learn more about Piper's Palace, visit pipers-palace.com or call 231-683-8427.