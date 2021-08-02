Piper's Palace hosting Kitties and Cocktails fundraiser

Support Piper's Palace, a Holland cat shelter, by attending their biggest fundraiser of the year, Kitties and Cocktails on August 26.

The event will take place at Brew Merchant, located at 442 Washington Ave. in Holland, where there will be live entertainment by Dave and Connie D, and food provided by The Beard and The Gal.

There will be a silent auction on a variety of items.

The fundraiser will take place from 6:30 - 10 p.m.

Tickets cost $35 for one ticket or $60 for two tickets. Tickets include a free drink and all the appetizers you can eat.

All funds raised through this event will be supporting Piper’s Palace cats and kittens to give them a second chance at life and their forever homes.

Purchase tickets and learn more about the cats available for adoption at pipers-palace.com.