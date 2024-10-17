Pins for Peace on Oct. 19 to raise funds for Dispute Resolution Center of West MI

The Dispute Resolution Center of West Michigan resolves conflict, restores connection, and promotes healthier communities. The organization helps people living in a time of such intense division, and they're asking the community to help them in return by attending their Pins for Peace fundraiser on October 19.

Pins for Peace is their annual event that celebrates International Conflict Resolution Day. Guests can enjoy bowling, prizes, fajita bar, a healthy competition for the lowest and highest bowling scores the night, 50/50 raffle, and more.

The event will take place at Clique Lanes, 533 Stocking Ave. NW, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Visit drcwm.org to purchase tickets.

