Pine Rest looking to hire registered nurses and psychiatric techs

As the number of people with mental health issues increases, so does the need for mental health treatment. Pine Rest is hiring to meet the need and investing in ways to support their employees’ wellness, career, and life goals, making Pine Rest a great place to work.

Pine Rest is hiring at all levels, but they are mainly looking for registered nurses and psychiatric techs, especially to fill spots for 2025 when they open their Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence.

Psychiatric technicians work directly with hospital patients and residents to help them achieve their treatment goals. Candidates only need a high school diploma or GED and Pine Rest provides all the training.

Pine Rest invests in its staff in many ways to address wellness and financial issues that could hold them back from having a great life and career:



Tuition reimbursement up to $21,000

Loan forgiveness up to $10,000

New Academy for nursing students at 7 local colleges & universities

Tuition discount program through Davenport University

Free counseling for staff and household members through our employee assistance program

YMCA discounts and much more

There are open interviews on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about a career at Pine Rest, head to pinerest.org/careers or call (616)-455-4290.

