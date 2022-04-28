Pine Rest explains the difference between worry and anxiety

Inflation, the war in Ukraine, uncertainty, and a constant stream of crises are worrisome. An unprecedented number of children and adults are now reporting symptoms of anxiety.

Jean Holthaus from Pine Rest talks about what people need to know about worry and anxiety.

Worry is a temporarily feeling; worry causes people to use problem-solving skills to address concerns. Meanwhile, anxiety is persistent, even when concerns are unrealistic.

While the exact cause of anxiety disorders is not known, they are not the result of a character flaw or personal weakness, or poor parenting.

Anxiety disorders have a biological basis and are caused by a combination of factors including brain chemistry, genetics, environmental factors, personality characteristics, and life events. Most often, anxiety disorders begin in childhood, adolescence, or early adulthood.

The good news is that anxiety disorders are highly treatable, and the vast majority of people with an anxiety disorder can be helped with professional care.

Although treatment must be tailored specifically for each individual, the most successful treatments include a combination of therapy and medication.

To learn more, visit pinerest.org.

Sponsored by Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services.