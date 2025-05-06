Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services offers mental health resources and support to youth and adults

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the statistics surrounding mental health are staggering. One in five adults experience mental illness annually, with one in six youth ages six to seventeen in the United States experiencing a mental health disorder every year. Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 10-14.

Since 1910, Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services offer inpatient and outpatient services in psychiatric and behavioral health in West Michigan. They assist pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients across a range of mental health categories with in-person and virtual appointments available for the patient's individual needs.

Dr. Ronald DeVries, psychologist with Pine Rest, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the resources Pine Rest offers for the community.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

For more information, visit pinerest.org.

