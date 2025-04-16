Pinball at the Zoo celebrates 25 years of tournaments and fun

Pinball at the Zoo, Kalamazoo's premiere pinball and arcade show, returns April 17-19 for its silver anniversary.

The event will be held at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center, located at 2900 Lake St.

Event times vary depending on the day:



Thursday 4/17: 2 P.M. - 10 P.M.

Friday 4/18: 1 P.M. - 10 P.M.

Saturday 4/19: 9 A.M. - 6 P.M.

This year's events feature the Charity Stern Pro Circuit Pinball Tournaments, with main, classics, women's, and daily tournament categories for participation. Proceeds from each entry will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness in memory of Lyman Sheats Jr.

There will also be a Free Play area, where all games will be available to play for free with paid admission. Vendors from Stern Pinball, Jersey Jack Pinball, and American Pinball will bring their games to showcase, including King Kong: Myth of Terror Island, available to play publicly for the first time.

Tickets are available at the door, and are $20 for adults and children 14+, and $10 for children 4-13. Children 4 and under are free. Thursday is Student Day, and students with a valid ID will get in for $10.

For more information, visit pinballatthezoo.com or find them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok