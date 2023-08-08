Piecing Together Unity Festival on August 12 brings food, music, and positivity

The Piecing Together Unity Festival is taking place at Rosa Parks Circle for the first time on August 12, bringing people together for music, food, performances, and more to lift up the youth in the Grand Rapids community.

Hosted by Stock da Bar Vodka Foundation, and sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, the event will feature live singers, dancers, DJ's, food trucks and tents, specialty cocktails, and so much more.

The event will take place from noon to 9 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Benton Harbor.

To get a complete event schedule, follow the event on Facebook.