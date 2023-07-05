Pidgeon Creek Shakespeare Company brings free theatre to Pleasant Park

For 25 years, The Pigeon Creek Shakespeare Company has been bringing performances of Shakespeare's works to Michigan audiences in a variety of non-traditional theatre venues. Now this summer, the troupe is bringing theatre to parks around West Michigan during Midsummer Madness.

Midsummer Madness is a shortened version of A Midsummer Night's Dream with lots of physical comedy and a cast of eight actors.

Midsummer Madness will play in Pleasant Park in Heritage Hill in Grand Rapids on July 8, 15, and 16 at 7 p.m. These performances are completely free to attend.

Audience members should prepare for outdoor performances with lawn chairs, blankets, and bug spray.

To discover more shows, visit pcshakespeare.com.