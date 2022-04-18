Pickleball Beer City Open taking place July 20-24

The Grand Rapids Beer City Open Pickleball Championships return to the court this summer from July 20-24.

The tournament is expected to welcome over 750 athletes from 34 states and three countries. Pickleball players of all skill levels are welcome to sign up for the tournament to compete for $90,000 worth of prizes.

The tournament will take place at Belknap Park in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Admission to the Beer City Open is free for spectators.

For more information, visit beercityopen.com.