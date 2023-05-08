Pick up some flowers or plants for your mom this Mother's Day at Ludemas Floral & Gardens

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday. Plants and flowers always make a great gift, and no one knows that better than Grand Rapids family-owned flower shop, Ludemas Floral and Garden.

Ludemas is a locally owned family business that has been serving West Michigan for five generations.

Ludemas grows all of its own plants, providing a huge selection for outdoor gardens and patio pots. They even have deals and products to help grow vegetable and herb gardens.

For Mother's Day, pick up some beautiful hanging baskets or a fresh flower arrangement for Mom! Orders can be placed for pick up or delivery.

Ludemas Floral and Garden is located at 3408 Eastern Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Place an order or learn more by visiting ludemas.com or calling (616) 452-2961.