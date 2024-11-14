Pick out a handmade gift for the holidays at the Made Market on November 16

Unique products, gifts, art, and crafts can all be found this weekend at the Made Market on November 16.

The Made Market is a curated handmade market for shoppers to come and support makers from all over the region. Dozens of vendors will sell unique goods centered around holiday gifting, so it’s the perfect time to find a gift for everyone on that Christmas list.

The Grand Rapids Holiday Market by Made Market will take place at The Goei Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, kids get in free.

To learn more and to see a list of vendors, visit mademkt.com.

