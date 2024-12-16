Photographer Jason Edwards gives behind-the-scenes look of nature photography in "Icebergs to Iguanas"

Australian native Jason Edwards has spent the better part of the past three decades traveling the globe being clawed, chased, shot at, and even getting his finger stitched back on (twice!) He's not a stunt man or police officer, he's an award-winning nature photographer, TV host, and conservationalist who knows what it takes to get the perfect shot.

Edwards' stunning photos have appeared in hundreds of publications of National Geographic, and others including BBC Wildlife, Australian Geographic, Sports Illustrated, Conde Nast Traveler, and The New Yorker.

Edwards recently wrote a book, Icebergs to Iguanas, features a collection of his National Geographic photographs and behind-the-scenes, personal observations extracted from his field journals.

The famous photographer joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to discuss his incredible tales of capturing the beauty of nature around the world, and peels back the curtain on what goes into capturing a full story in a single photo.

