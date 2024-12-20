Perfect your holiday hosting dishes with flavorful convenience by using pre-made salad dressing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s time to prep your holiday menus for the guests you will be hosting over the next two weeks. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today to show you great ways to add Marie’s Caesar Dressing to some fun holiday dishes.

· Marie’s offers a full assortment of salad dressings, dips and spreads made with fresh and real, premium ingredients.

· It can be drizzled on salads, spooned into favorite recipes or whisked into tasty marinades for grilling.

· Marie's Caesar Dressing is a classic, thick and creamy Caesar dressing made with Romano cheese, a little garlic, lemon juice, and, of course, anchovy for that authentic taste.

· Delicious when tossed with crisp romaine hearts and crunchy croutons for a classic Caesar salad, but don't stop there!

· You can also add Marie’s Caesar Dressing to a savory mushroom burger or zingy pasta salad. Made with real, premium ingredients, this Caesar dressing is refrigerated for freshness and gluten free.

Sherri shared two recipes:

Caesar Salad Dip

1 heart romaine lettuce, rinsed and airdried

2 thin chicken breasts, cooked

1/4 cup croutons

2 tbsp pepperoncini, stem and core removed

2 tbsp grated parmesan, plus more for topping

1/4 cup Marie’s Caesar Dressing, plus more to taste

Parmesan crisps

On a large cutting board, chop lettuce, chicken, croutons, pepperoncini, parmesan and Marie’s Caesar Dressing until finely chopped and evenly coated in dressing.

Spoon into a serving dish and top with additional parmesan.

Serve with parmesan crisps and enjoy!

Holiday Deviled Eggs

6 large eggs

3 tbsp Marie’s Caesar Dressing

2 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

Parsley

Pink peppercorns

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Reduce the heat to low (or off) to ensure the water is no longer boiling or has bubbles and use a skimmer to place the eggs in the water. Then increase the heat back to high and set a timer for 14 minutes.

While the eggs are boiling, prepare an ice water bath and set aside. Remove the eggs from the water and place in the ice water bath.

Once the eggs have cooled completely, peel them and slice in half lengthwise. Remove the yolk to a small bowl with a spoon and place the egg whites on a plate.

Whisk together egg yolks, Marie’s Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Spoon or pipe deviled egg mixture into the hole of each egg white.

Top each deviled egg with 1 parsley leaf and 3 pink peppercorns.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.



Make sure to follow Sherri on Instagram and TikTok @momhint