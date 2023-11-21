Pepper Pong: A new game that combines best elements of pickleball and ping pong

If you're still looking for a fun game to play with the family this holiday season, Pepper Pong will check the box as the perfect game for everyone.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. and now a new game is aiming to tap into this growing sport. Pepper Pong is a new portable game that blends the best parts of pickleball with the indoor table elements of ping pong, and it's portable!

Michelle, along with producers Andrea and Lindsay, join in on the fun to show off how the game works.