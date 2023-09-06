Watch Now
Peach Pit Comedy Club hosting fundraising weekend for Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes

Posted at 11:46 AM, Sep 06, 2023
Over the summer, the Peach Pit Comedy Club in Kalamazoo opened its doors with a mission to not only make people laugh but to make a difference in West Michigan. Now that club is launching its first fundraising weekend with some fantastic comedy and a way for patrons to help feed people in need.

Comedian Mike Geeter will be headlining the event, performing on September 8 at 8 p.m. and September 9 at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for each show cost $20 online, and $25 at the door. All funds from the shows will benefit Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes, a non-profit that aims to feed families in need in West Michigan.

Peach Pit Comedy Club is located inside Main St Pub on Gull Rd.

Purchase tickets and get show details at peachpitcomedyclub.org/tix.

September 8: 8pm

September 9: 7pm & 9:30pm

