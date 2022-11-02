Paws with a Cause raises and trains service dogs for people with disabilities, enhancing their quality of life

With independence comes self-sufficiency and confidence, and those with disabilities can have all those things thanks to a service dog from Paws with a Cause.

Since its founding, Paws with a Cause has raised and trained more than 3,000 dogs that have been placed with clients across the country.

More than 1,000 people request dogs every year, however, the process to raise a service dog takes time. Not to mention, it takes several volunteers and generous donations from groups like Berger Chevrolet to get the job done.

Michelle Dunaway went over to the Paws with a Cause headquarters, located in Wayland, to learn how these dogs are raised from friendly puppies to full-grown service dogs.

This segment is sponsored by Berger Chevrolet.