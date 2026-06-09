PAWS With a Cause hosting puppy painting event

PAWS With a Cause is a nationwide program where service dogs of all kinds are trained with health response, mobility, audio and visual impairment, and more. They are headquartered in Wayland, Michigan, at 4646 Division Ave.

The organization is hosting an interactive art event similar to a wine-and-canvas painting event, where participants will create an 8x10 puppy painting following an artist's guide while learn more about PAWS' foster puppy program. The event takes place Saturday, June 13 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at their headquarters.

Attendees will enjoy a build-your-own lemonade station, charcuterie cart, and coffee bar. Tickets are $40 per person and includes all supplies, food, and drinks, although capacity is limited to 30 participants.

PAWS Dog Volunteer Program Manager Amanda Kokx and Foster Puppy Training Coordinator Megan Ouding visited the Morning Mix (with an adorable puppy in training!) to share more.

Visit pawswithacause.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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