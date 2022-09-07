Paws with a Cause gets ready to host Retriever Fever on Sept. 10

Paws With a Cause is hosting a fundraiser, Retriever Fever, so they can continue to raise and train assistance dogs for people who need them.

At Retriever Fever, dog owners can meet up and learn about Paws With A Cause, and participate in a friendly competition between Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever owners to see who can raise the most support for PAWS in one afternoon.

The event will take place at Picnic Acre Park, just outside of John Ball Zoo, and will be packed with West Michigan dog-lovers with their retriever dogs. Plus, the area will be fenced in so all the retrievers can play and run around.

There will be tables with vendors, Assistance Dog demonstrations, door prizes, merchandise, and food trucks.

Finally, at noon, Paws with a Cause will be taking a large group photo via drone of everyone and their dogs. They're working to break the record for most retriever dogs in one location.

Retriever Fever will take place on September 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more, visit pawswithacause.org & their Facebook page. .